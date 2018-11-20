Clint Black's holiday musical: 'Looking For Christmas'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Old Globe is a busy place these days and it's about to get even more special!
Country music super star Clint Black has been there over the past 5 weeks, getting ready for the new stage production featuring his Christmas music. It's called "Looking for Christmas".
We had the chance to sit down with Clint to find out more about this story, his own holiday memories, and the Christmas gift he received years ago that changed his life.
The holiday musical features family, loyalty, and the magic of Christmas, inspired by Clint's 1995 chart-topping holiday album.
Amid the commotion of the holidays, Staff Sergeant Mike Randolf returns from Afghanistan and home to his family. But before Mike can open his heart to the joy and spirit of the season, he must make peace with the past and let go the ghosts of the battlefield. While Mike’s wife helps him readjust to civilian life, it’s their precocious young daughter’s sweet search for the true meaning of Christmas that leads the family toward healing.
If you're looking for Christmas, you won't have to go farther than The Old Globe!
'Looking for Christmas' is now playing through December 31.
For more information, visit the The Old Globe's website: theoldglobe.org.
