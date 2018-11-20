Get moving with Jazzercise, the longest running dance aerobics class

San Diego is the second most popular destination for Thanksgiving travelers nationwide, according to AAA's online and travel agency bookings.
Two men were arrested on Tuesday morning after returning to the scene of a failed robbery attempt at a gas station in the El Cerrito area, one day after the same gas station was robbed by a lone gunman, police said.
Jazzercise. It’s more than a type of workout, many would argue it’s a dynasty created by Judi Sheppard Missett.
In honor of the holiday season, many DNA testing sites are offering discounts to get a better understanding. News 8’s Marcella Lee took one looking for some surprises in her family tree.
A magnitude-4.8 earthquake that struck Monday in Baja California, Mexico rattled parts of San Diego County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The San Diego Blood Bank will kick off a three-day blood drive at a Broken Yolk Cafe restaurant on Tuesday to prepare for the holiday season, when donations typically wane.
A federal judge barred the Trump administration on Monday from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is scheduled to visit Border Field State Park Tuesday, while U.S. troops reinforce the border as thousands of Central American migrants arrive in Tijuana.
Residents of Malibu who returned home after being evacuated because of the Woolsey Fire are bracing for potential mudslides as rain is forecast for areas scorched by the blaze.
The scorched Northern California town of Paradise should get its first significant rainfall in six months this week, a forecast that would at least interrupt one of the most horrific fire seasons in state history.