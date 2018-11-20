Get moving with Jazzercise, the longest running dance aerobics class

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Jazzercise. It’s more than a type of workout, many would argue it’s a dynasty created by Judi Sheppard Missett. She started the class in 1969.

A class of 15 women doubled to 30. The class doubled again to 60 and the rest is history.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs hit the workout studio with Sheppard Missett to learn how the military played a crucial role in the growth of Jazzercise, how classes are still changing and how young women can exercise for free.

Ashley tries on new Jazzercise athletic wear

Ashley and Judi between fitness classes