Kids, veggies, and the Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - When it comes to family members learning to start and stay on a healthy diet, it helps to have a kitchenista in the house, especially around the holidays.

The Kitcheniestas are a group of local women who describe themselves as devotees of good eating habits based on creative meals that are nutritious and delicious.

Claire Groebner, Director of Development at Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center, and Jacqueline Ante, a Kitchenista from Olivewood Gardens, joined us today to tell us more about their exciting programs, as well as ways to strike a balance, maintain a healthy lifestyle during Thanksgiving and throughout the year.

The Kitchenistas peer-to-peer education program takes place in National School District elementary schools.

It targets parents who want to learn how to eat healthy and cook healthy food through nutrition presentations and healthy cooking demonstrations.

When a child helps to grow, prepare, and cook food, they take ownership of the process and become more adventurous and willing to try new, healthy foods.

