Party Animals: Plan a Zooprize Party

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you’re an animal-lover yourself or you know someone who likes creatures of all shapes and sizes – a Zooprize Party may tickle your fancy.

Pacific Animal Productions hosts these gatherings to celebrate birthdays or other special occasions or just as an excuse to get together.

Trainers at the parties lead the way with clues about what animals may be inside their huge surprise boxes, making the festivity interactive and educational.

Jennifer and Sierra from Pacific Animal Productions stopped by Morning Extra with more information and several fun animal friends.