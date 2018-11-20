Bail cut in half for 92-year-old man charged with murdering his son

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A judge Tuesday halved the $500,000 bail for a 92-year-old murder defendant accused of shooting his son in the head as he slept in his father's Old Town residence.
If Richard Landis Peck makes bail, he will be subject to house arrest and can leave his home only for medical appointments and court appearances, said Superior Court Judge Jay Bloom.
Given his age, the defendant is likely to have health problems and "sitting in jail is basically a death sentence," the judge said.
Defense attorney Doug Gilliland -- who asked the judge to release Peck on his own recognizance -- said his client had a heart attack three weeks ago and also recently broke his hip. In letters written to the court, friends described the defendant as a "kind" man and "quiet gardener" who had never been in trouble with the law, according to Gilliland.
The nonagenarian was arrested the evening of Nov. 14 after going to a neighbor's house in the 2300 block of Juan Street and telling her that he had just shot his son, according to police. Officers arrived moments later and found the victim dead in his father's residence.
"This was basically an execution," Deputy District Attorney Daniel Shim told the judge, in arguing unsuccessfully to keep bail at $500,000.
The defendant's attorney alleged his client's 51-year-old son was an alcoholic who was psychologically abusive toward his father. Robert "Robbie" Peck was going through a divorce and had moved in with his dad about three months earlier, Gilliland said. Within those 90 days, the defendant feared for his safety and called police twice, the attorney said.
In one instance, Robert Peck was held for a mental health evaluation, and in another instance, police said it was a family matter and they didn't want to get involved, according to Gilliland, who said the defendant's housekeeper was also "terrified" of his client's son and wanted to quit.
A dog in the home was kicked repeatedly and was found floating in a pond, the defense attorney said.
The defendant's family had been trying to intervene for some time and was unsuccessful in trying to get Richard Peck to spend some time away from San Diego in Athens, Georgia, Gilliland said.
The attorney said Richard Peck told family members last September that Robbie was trying to make changes to his will.
The day of the shooting, Robert Peck smashed his father's telephone and told him, "I'm going to see you again" as he went off to bed, Gilliland alleged.
The defendant is due back in court Nov. 29 for a status conference. He faces 50 years to life in prison if convicted.
RELATED COVERAGE
Two whistleblowers say dangerous medical research was performed on veterans suffering from alcoholism and liver disease at the VA San Diego Healthcare System, which serves the nearly quarter-million veterans in San Diego and Imperial counties, and has one of the largest research programs in the national VA network.
Two whistleblowers say dangerous medical research was performed on veterans suffering from alcoholism and liver disease at the VA San Diego Healthcare System, which serves the nearly quarter-million veterans in San Diego and Imperial counties, and has one of the largest research programs in the national VA network.
REI is closing its doors on Black Friday and encouraging everybody to #optoutside rather than shop. Black Friday is a day meant for shopping. Get to the mall, get good deals, and go home to have a meal of Thanksgiving leftovers. But companies are starting to shut down on Black Friday.
The UC San Diego School of Medicine received a $1 million grant from Stand Up to Cancer for research on combating pancreatic cancer, the country's third deadliest cancer.
A judge Tuesday halved the $500,000 bail for a 92-year-old murder defendant accused of shooting his son in the head as he slept in his father's Old Town residence.
If you’re an animal-lover yourself or you know someone who likes creatures of all shapes and sizes – a Zooprize Party may tickle your fancy.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is scheduled to visit Border Field State Park Tuesday, while U.S. troops reinforce the border as thousands of Central American migrants arrive in Tijuana.
A local teen got the chance to thank the woman who saved his life.17-year-old Alejandro Hernandez received a kidney in July and Tuesday he met his donor for the first time.
The Kitcheniestas are here to show us how we can maintain a healthy lifestyle not only during the holidays, but all year long!
This new Clint Black musical debuting at the Old Globe, has the songs, the story, and the reason for the season, on stage now through December 31!