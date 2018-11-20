A closer look at razor wire reinforcing border wall

In 1996, a fire swept through the Harmony Grove community in North County, killing one man trapped inside his car. Now, the community is expressing their opposition to a new development project – saying it would create more traffic and increase the time it would take evacuate on a two-lane road.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen visited Border Field State Park Tuesday to view reinforcements added along the Mexican border in anticipation of a caravan of Central American migrants, saying her agency will do what it takes to prevent illegal crossings.
For nearly 40 years a nonprofit organization in San Diego called TERI has been a champion for those with autism. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Oceanside where star power meets special needs.
During World War II over 400,000 service members were lost and, of those, 72,000 went unaccounted for or have never been identified.
U.S. authorities are reinforcing the border to stop members of the migrant caravan from entering the country illegally. News 8’s Steve Price reports on one of the new security measures being implemented and explains why experts say it's so effective.
Human bone fragments found in the Woolsey Fire burn area in Malibu were there before the blaze ravaged the area, authorities announced Tuesday.
A local teen got the chance to thank the woman who saved his life.17-year-old Alejandro Hernandez received a kidney in July and Tuesday he met his donor for the first time.
Two whistleblowers say dangerous medical research was performed on veterans suffering from alcoholism and liver disease at the VA San Diego Healthcare System, which serves the nearly quarter-million veterans in San Diego and Imperial counties, and has one of the largest research programs in the national VA network.
REI is closing its doors on Black Friday and encouraging everybody to #optoutside rather than shop. Black Friday is a day meant for shopping. Get to the mall, get good deals, and go home to have a meal of Thanksgiving leftovers. But companies are starting to shut down on Black Friday.
The UC San Diego School of Medicine received a $1 million grant from Stand Up to Cancer for research on combating pancreatic cancer, the country's third deadliest cancer.