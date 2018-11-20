Star power and special needs meet in Oceanside - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Star power and special needs meet in Oceanside

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — For nearly 40 years a nonprofit organization in San Diego called TERI has been a champion for those with autism.

In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Oceanside where star power meets special needs.

TERI serves more than 850 people; if you'd like to learn more about the program click here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.