News 8 viewers help therapeutic horses in Ramona

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — News 8 is happy to share an update on a recent story that will make you smile.

Last week we told you about the strong winds that blew away all the sand at the Cornerstone Therapeutic Riding Center in Ramona.

The horses were in desperate need of sand to cushion their feet and legs – and after our story aired, the community quickly responded.

A special delivery was made to the therapy horses at the center and the horses there couldn’t be happier with the loads of sand donated.

"I’m near tears,” said Cornerstone Executive Director Judy Beckett. “This is such a gift. Dirt doesn’t seem like that great of a gift, but it is amazing.”

Last week Judy told News 8 viewers how powerful winds tore through the facility and blew away the sand. Leaving the horses standing on granite.

“It’s really hard on their bones, their joints, their muscles,” said Judy.

After News 8’s story aired, locals reached out to help.

“We saw the story [an we felt so awful for the horses,” said Magadelena Contreras-Aguirre.

Magadelena’s husband's construction business DA Supersoils donated the use of trucks and sand.

“I cannot thank you enough for your generosity,” Judy said Magadelena. “There are not words.”

Carrie Cave - Amber Dubois' mother – and her family donated trucks and sand too. Amber who was killed in 2009 loved horses.

“As soon as my husband and I watched the story, I just looked at him and he goes, ‘I know we’ll make it work,’” said Carrie. “I have horses, so I know exactly how it feels and how important it is.”

"We didn’t have any idea we would have that kind of outpouring - we’re just beyond grateful,” said Judy. “We had amazing people come to our rescue.”

Another San Diegan also stepped in and offered to deliver $4,000 worth of sand and other folks stepped in and donated $50 to $100 a piece.

Happy update to a story we brought u last week.. viewers stepped in and donated new sand for the horses at Cornerstone Therapeutic Riding facility in Ramona. Laddie says thank u! Full story ?@CBS8? at 630 pic.twitter.com/C0XWG2vQw7 — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) November 21, 2018

