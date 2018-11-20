News 8 viewers help therapeutic horses in Ramona

The scorched Northern California town of Paradise should get its first significant rainfall in six months this week, a forecast that would at least interrupt one of the most horrific fire seasons in state history.
News 8 is happy to share an update on a recent story that will make you smile. Last week we told you about the strong winds that blew away all the sand at the Cornerstone Therapeutic Riding Facility in Ramona.
With 79 people killed in the nation's deadliest wildfire in at least a century, there are still nearly 700 names on the list of those unaccounted for.
In 1996, a fire swept through the Harmony Grove community in North County, killing one man trapped inside his car. Now, the community is expressing their opposition to a new development project – saying it would create more traffic and increase the time it would take evacuate on a two-lane road.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen visited Border Field State Park Tuesday to view reinforcements added along the Mexican border in anticipation of a caravan of Central American migrants, saying her agency will do what it takes to prevent illegal crossings.
For nearly 40 years a nonprofit organization in San Diego called TERI has been a champion for those with autism. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Oceanside where star power meets special needs.
During World War II over 400,000 service members were lost and, of those, 72,000 went unaccounted for or have never been identified.
U.S. authorities are reinforcing the border to stop members of the migrant caravan from entering the country illegally. News 8’s Steve Price reports on one of the new security measures being implemented and explains why experts say it's so effective.
Human bone fragments found in the Woolsey Fire burn area in Malibu were there before the blaze ravaged the area, authorities announced Tuesday.
A local teen got the chance to thank the woman who saved his life.17-year-old Alejandro Hernandez received a kidney in July and Tuesday he met his donor for the first time.