Christmas Tree Lighting: Spirit of the Holidays in Otay Ranch

News 8's photojournalist Karen Kelly captured a meteor plummeting to Earth through the Southern California sky early Tuesday morning.
After posting a $250,000 bail, 92-year-old Richard Peck, who is accused of shooting and killing his son while he slept at their Old Town residence, was released from jail.
Community members on Tuesday voiced their opposition to a proposed affordable housing project in Clairemont.
It began to look a lot like Christmas at Otay Ranch Town Center Tuesday night as young and old and children of all ages came out for the tree lighting and holiday themed farmer’s market.
The scorched Northern California town of Paradise should get its first significant rainfall in six months this week, a forecast that would at least interrupt one of the most horrific fire seasons in state history.
News 8 is happy to share an update on a recent story that will make you smile. Last week we told you about the strong winds that blew away all the sand at the Cornerstone Therapeutic Riding Facility in Ramona.
With 79 people killed in the nation's deadliest wildfire in at least a century, there are still nearly 700 names on the list of those unaccounted for.
In 1996, a fire swept through the Harmony Grove community in North County, killing one man trapped inside his car. Now, the community is expressing their opposition to a new development project – saying it would create more traffic and increase the time it would take evacuate on a two-lane road.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen visited Border Field State Park Tuesday to view reinforcements added along the Mexican border in anticipation of a caravan of Central American migrants, saying her agency will do what it takes to prevent illegal crossings.
For nearly 40 years a nonprofit organization in San Diego called TERI has been a champion for those with autism. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Oceanside where star power meets special needs.