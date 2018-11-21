Christmas Tree Lighting: Spirit of the Holidays in Otay Ranch

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – It began to look a lot like Christmas at Otay Ranch Town Center Tuesday night as young and old and children of all ages came out for the tree lighting and holiday themed farmer’s market.

The Chula Vista firefighters transported Santa Clause from the North Pole so children could meet him. After meeting him, children embraced the magic of the holidays and danced in the snow.

But before Santa could put any presents under the Christmas tree, it had to be lit – bringing the spirit of the holidays come alive.

News 8’s Abbie Alford reports from Chula Vista with a look at all the festivities!