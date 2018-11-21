Clairemont residents voice opposition to affordable housing project

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Community members on Tuesday voiced their opposition to a proposed affordable housing project in Clairemont.

The developing would be on the site of the San Diego County’s former crime lab on Mount Etna Drive.

The project would include 400 affordable housing units, but the Clairemont Community Planning Group officially said it would not support the project.

The board voted against recommending in favor of the high rise project to the city’s planning coming. The vote matches the choir of resistance form residents in several previous public meetings. A majority of residents said the project could lead to issues with traffic and parking.

Residents also raised their concerns regarding re-zoning – which, according to some residents, would lead to the elimination of the 30-foot-height restriction in the area.

“We are asking our city county government officials, everyone, to follow the rules put in place. They are trying to steamroll us in any capacity they can to get this height limitation burst through. They are trying to create a high rise, high density area like UTC, like downtown. We don’t want that. That is not what this community is about,” said Robin Cristofani, with the group Clairemont Cares.

The 100-percent affordable development would offer more than 400 units to San Diegans who may be homeless. It would also set aside 152 residences to seniors and 52 for the developmentally disabled.

For some residents, the development is too much and too fast.

Despite the vote, the project is still set to go before the city’s planning commission. The group’s decision not to back the plan will be considered before a vote is cast.