News 8 photojournalist captures meteor over Southern California sky

By CBS News 8 Team
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - News 8's photojournalist Karen Kelly captured a meteor plummeting to Earth through the Southern California sky early Tuesday morning.

She was able to capture the moment on her dash-cam.

The falling meteor is part of the Leonid meteor shower - which is annually active in the month of November and peaks in middle towards the end of the month.

The Leonid meteor shower usually occurs as the Earth passes through the debris left by the comet Tempel-Tuttle. The shower is called Leonids because its radiant, or the point in the sky where the meteors seem to emerge from, lies in the constellation Leo.

The comet usually takes around 33 years to to make an orbit around the sun.

News 8's photojournalist Karen Kelly dash-cam video

