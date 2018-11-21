Man stabbed while jogging with his kids in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 37-year-old man jogging in Balboa Park with his two young children Wednesday morning was stabbed above an eye and police searched for his attacker.



Officers responded just after midnight to the park at 700 El Prado and located the victim, who was transported to a hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening stab wound, according to Sgt. J. Ruvido of the San Diego Police Department.



A preliminary investigation determined the victim was confronted by a man who was making bizarre statements and gestures, then stabbed the victim and fled the scene, Ruvido said.



The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his mid 30s, 5 feet 4 inches tall with a medium build, wearing a black shirt and shorts along with a black mask covering most of his face, the sergeant said.



The victim's children were not hurt.



Central Division detectives were handling the investigation.