Mama's Kitchen to distribute bake sale pies around San Diego county

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mama's Kitchen volunteers will distribute pies around San Diego County on Wednesday, part of the nonprofit's Thanksgiving Pie Bake Sale.

Proceeds from the bake sale benefit the nonprofit's meal delivery service for San Diego residents living with HIV, cancer and other illnesses who may be experiencing food insecurity. Mama's Kitchen raised more than $135,000 during the 2017 bake sale and hopes to raise $140,000 or more this year. According to the nonprofit, the $140,000 goal would fund roughly 48,000 meals for San Diego residents.

The bake sale is in its 14th year and features apple, Dutch apple, pecan and pumpkin pies created by two dozen local bakers. Residents who ordered pies from Mama's Kitchen from Oct. 8 to Nov. 19 and will be able to pick them up today at 21 sites around the county, including the nonprofit's main City Heights location.

"We're excited to once again collaborate with our community on Mama's Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale to help our neighbors in need," Mama's Kitchen Executive Director Alberto Cortes said when the bake sale was announced in September.

Residents who did not order a pie during the main bake sale window can still purchase one of a limited number of pies for $25 at Mama's Kitchen at 3960 Home Ave. on Wednesday and on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The nonprofit will also take donations at its website, mamaspies.org, for residents who want to participate without purchasing a pie.

Residents can call (619) 233-6262 for information about the bake sale, pie purchasing and pie pick-up sites.