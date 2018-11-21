Mama's Kitchen to distribute bake sale pies around San Diego county

Forty people, including 10 children, were displaced Wednesday and a sheriff's deputy suffered a minor burn injury when a two- alarm fire ripped through an apartment complex in Imperial Beach, authorities said.
REI is closing its doors on Black Friday and encouraging everybody to #optoutside rather than shop. Black Friday is a day meant for shopping. Get to the mall, get good deals, and go home to have a meal of Thanksgiving leftovers. But companies are starting to shut down on Black Friday.
With longer security screening lines and crowded terminals expected at San Diego International Airport, experts recommend getting there at least two hours before your flight.
A homicide investigation was underway on Wednesday after a man was found fatally shot near a park in Oceanside, police said.
Using thousands of military troops to help secure the Southwest border will cost an estimated $210 million under current plans, the Pentagon told Congress on Tuesday, even as questions arose about the scope and duration of the controversial mission.
Mama's Kitchen volunteers will distribute pies around San Diego County on Wednesday, part of the nonprofit's Thanksgiving Pie Bake Sale.
A 37-year-old man jogging in Balboa Park with his two young children Wednesday morning was stabbed above an eye and police searched for his attacker.
Chance of light rain in the morning on Thanksgiving Thursday. Temperatures will cool through Friday and onshore flow continues to strengthen.
Malibu residents who returned home after being evacuated because of the Woolsey Fire braced Tuesday for potential mudslides as rain is forecast for areas scorched by the blaze.
The County of San Diego announced last week that several new housing developments have been placed on hold.