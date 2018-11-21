Forty people displaced by two-alarm fire in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH (CNS) - Forty people, including 10 children, were displaced Wednesday and a sheriff's deputy suffered a minor burn injury when a two- alarm fire ripped through an apartment complex in Imperial Beach, authorities said.



Dispatchers received reports shortly before 4 a.m. of a fire at a residence in the 1200 block of Iris Avenue, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Ricardo Lopez said.



Deputies were called in to assist in evacuating the residents of the six-unit apartment complex, Lopez said. A sheriff's deputy suffered a minor burn injury to his arm during the incident.



Crews knocked down the flames around 5:40 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief David Pilkerton said.



At least four units were destroyed by the blaze and two others may have been damaged, sheriff's officials said. All residents in the buildings were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.



The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents -- 30 adults and 10 children -- arrange for interim lodging, Pilkerton said.



The cause of the fire was under investigation.