The Turkey Bowl & calorie-burning moves before the feast

By Kate Jacks, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Believe it or not, it is possible to stay healthy this holiday season! 

Tony Grizzle, fitness manager at the Kroc Center San Diego, joined us to share exercises that you can do to maintain a healthy weight.

The Kroc Center will be open on Thanksgiving from 6:30-10 a.m. with a special entry fee of just $5 or you can bring in five cans of food. 

Special class schedule for Thanksgiving morning includes: 

  • Yoga at 7 a.m.
  • AquaZumba at 7:30 a.m.
  • Zumba at 8 a.m.
  • Open lap swim all morning
  • State-of-the-art fitness equipment 
  • Drop-in flag football from 9-10 a.m. -- a staff tradition that's been going strong for five years! 

If you find that you've over-indulged this holiday season, mark your calendars for after the new year and come out in January for Kroc Kick Start. 

For more information, visit the Kroc Center San Diego's website: sd.kroccenter.org

