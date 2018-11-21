SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - This Thanksgiving should be a feast for the eyes as well!

For a quick and easy way to dress your table, use garland!

If you want to learn more, AHR Florals holds workshops all year long.

The next one is holiday wreaths on Saturday, November 24 at at En Concordia in Point Loma, followed by many more as well as availability for private parties.

For more information, click on the link below.