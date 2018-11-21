SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Mark you calendars for the 29th annual Carols by Candlelight!

This year's event will be held on Friday, December 7th and Saturday, December 8th at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido and will feature Hunter Hayes, Jamie O'Neil, Anna and Steve Vaus.

Originally a free concert at Horton Plaza that first debuted in 1990, the Carols by Candlelight eventually outgrew that location, moving to the Poway Center for the Performing Arts and ultimately to its current home, the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

Over the years, Carols by Candlelight has featured pop and country stars Phil Vasser, LeAnn Rimes, Jamie O’Neil, Kenny Loggins, Josh Gracin, Bucky Covington, Collin Raye, Sara Evans, Juice Newton, Billy Ray Cyrus, Kenny Loggins, Lee Anne Womack, Little River Band, the Commodores, and may others singing Christmas Carols along with their biggest hits.

The net proceeds benefit Rady Children’s Hospital – San Diego.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click on the link below.