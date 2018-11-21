SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Mark you calendars for the 29th annual Carols by Candlelight!
This year's event will be held on Friday, December 7th and Saturday, December 8th at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido and will feature Hunter Hayes, Jamie O'Neil, Anna and Steve Vaus.
Originally a free concert at Horton Plaza that first debuted in 1990, the Carols by Candlelight eventually outgrew that location, moving to the Poway Center for the Performing Arts and ultimately to its current home, the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.
Over the years, Carols by Candlelight has featured pop and country stars Phil Vasser, LeAnn Rimes, Jamie O’Neil, Kenny Loggins, Josh Gracin, Bucky Covington, Collin Raye, Sara Evans, Juice Newton, Billy Ray Cyrus, Kenny Loggins, Lee Anne Womack, Little River Band, the Commodores, and may others singing Christmas Carols along with their biggest hits.
The net proceeds benefit Rady Children’s Hospital – San Diego.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click on the link below.
The oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran has died, his loved ones confirmed Wednesday. Poway resident Ray Chavez died peacefully in his sleep overnight, according to his family.
A San Diego County woman has died due to flu complications, representing the county's second such death this season, officials announced.
Mama's Kitchen volunteers will distribute pies around San Diego County on Wednesday, part of the nonprofit's Thanksgiving Pie Bake Sale.
The weekend recall of nearly 100,000 pounds of ground beef possibly tainted with E. coli is the second large meat recall in as many months by JBS USA, a unit of the world's largest meat processor.
The Kroc Center will be open on Thanksgiving from 6:30-10 a.m. with a special entry fee of just $5 or you can bring in five cans of food.
The Oceanside 13th Annual Frontwave Credit Union Turkey Trot 10k or 5K is recognized as one of the Top Trots in the country according to Runner's World Magazine.
Forty people, including 10 children, were displaced Wednesday and a sheriff's deputy suffered a minor burn injury when a two- alarm fire ripped through an apartment complex in Imperial Beach, authorities said.
REI is closing its doors on Black Friday and encouraging everybody to #optoutside rather than shop. Black Friday is a day meant for shopping. Get to the mall, get good deals, and go home to have a meal of Thanksgiving leftovers. But companies are starting to shut down on Black Friday.