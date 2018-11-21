Oceanside Turkey Trot: move your feet before you eat

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Oceanside 13th Annual Frontwave Credit Union Turkey Trot 10k or 5K is recognized as one of the Top Trots in the country according to Runner's World Magazine.

Over the years, it has raised more than $320,000 for non-profits in the Oceanside community, including many schools. It attracts thousands of runners and walkers from across the country each year. Organizers are expecting 8,500 runners this year.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs laced up her shoes to see why this run is one of the fastest growing Thanksgiving Day traditions and get information for you to make the most of your experience.



