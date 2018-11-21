Oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran dies in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran has died, his loved ones confirmed Wednesday.
Poway resident Ray Chavez died peacefully in his sleep overnight, according to his family.
Back in March, Chavez told News 8 his secret to longevity as he celebrated his 106 birthday with family and friends.
"For one thing, I don't drink alcohol or do drugs," Chavez said.
While it's been 76 years since the fateful attack, the memories of what Chavez saw that day were still fresh in his mind.
"I couldn't believe it, even as I was looking at it," he said.
On Dec. 7, 1941, as the first bombs fell on the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor, Chavez - a Seaman First Class - was falling asleep after a shift sweeping for mines - when his wife frantically woke him.
"She said 'we're being attacked,'" said Chavez. "I said 'who would attack us?' and she said 'the Japanese are here.'"
Chavez said he went outside and saw the ships in the harbor were on fire.
More than 2,400 Americans died that day.
"The oil and grease was on fire in the water and all the sailors that were alive were trying to save themselves and other boats were trying to save them too," Chavez said.
He also rushed to help
"I couldn't believe we were being attacked and at war," said Chavez.
