Photographer accused of sexually assaulting teen to be arraigned

VISTA (CNS) - A 52-year-old professional photographer accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during a modeling session in Carlsbad is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at the courthouse in Vista.
Robert Koester of Carlton, Oregon, was taken into custody on Nov. 13, a day after the alleged crime occurred at a rented Carlsbad Boulevard residence where he had set up a temporary photography studio, according to police.
Koester was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of sexual battery, possession of child pornography and providing harmful material to a minor. He posted bail and was released on his own recognizance pending arraignment, said Lt. Greg Koran.
The suspect had been hired locally as a contract worker by Frank Model Management, which is based in Carlsbad, according to police.
"Investigators have been working closely with the modeling agency ... to identify any other witnesses or victims," Koran said. "The management at Frank has been cooperative with the police investigation."
Detectives believe that the suspect has "worked with many clients and used the aliases Rhake Winter and Bert Kay," the lieutenant said.
