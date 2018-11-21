San Diego County Sheriff's Department plans additional Thanksgiving patrols

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Deputies will be on the lookout for impaired drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department warned Wednesday.



The Sheriff's Department will conduct extra patrols for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol across San Diego County between Thanksgiving Day and Sunday, Nov. 25, deputies said.



During the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday, deputies arrested 13 people for impaired driving, the Sheriff's Department said. A total of 20 people were arrested for driving under the influence during the same time period in 2016.



"Remember, DUI doesn't just mean booze," San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore said. "It can also include prescription drugs and marijuana. If you are caught driving impaired, you will spend your Thanksgiving behind bars."