News 8 Throwback: Thanksgiving traditions of yesteryear in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Thanksgiving is a time for looking back and reflecting on what we are thankful for. Whether it's friends and family, our health and well-being, or the San Diego surf and sun – there is so much for us to be grateful for.
Thanksgiving is also a time for traditions – from turkey preparations to holiday poetry to Black Friday shopping – we found a cornucopia of great seasonal scenes in our News 8 archives.
We hope you enjoy these glimpses of San Diego Thanksgivings from the 1970s, ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s – and we wish you a safe and happy holiday season!
In 1975, the world's largest turkey came to San Diego just in time for Thanksgiving. The big bird went on display at the Walker Scott store downtown. Visitors could guess the weight and if they were correct would win a free turkey dinner at the Charl-Mont Restaurant. News 8's Carol Clark put a few visitors to the test.
In 1975, Carlton Oaks Junior High in the Santee community of San Diego celebrated Thanksgiving in a unique way. Their Turkey Trot featured 80 seventh and eighth-graders completing in an obstacle course all while dressed like turkeys. New's 8's Jim Gordon was there for all the action.
In 1979, a group of fifth-graders at Ada Harris Elementary School in the Cardiff neighborhood of North County San Diego put together a pre-Thanksgiving feast. Besides inviting their parents and school officials, they also extended invites to the president and vice president of the United States, the governor of California and the mayor of San Diego. News 8's Doug McAllister stopped by to see how the meal went and who RSVP'd.
For Thanksgiving 1983, News 8's Larry Himmel was on his own for the holiday. With his wife out of town, Larry presented his recipe for "the economical, no frills, quick-and-easy non-traditional bachelor bird."
The day after Thanksgiving in 1997, News 8's Aimee Nuzzo checked out the newly renovated Fashion Valley Mall in San Diego to see how the shopping season was getting started. Black Friday sure has changed as this report features shoppers who showed up "early" around 9 a.m.
"Tis the season for reflection..." For Thanksgiving 2006, News 8's Larry Himmel shared a poem counting blessings that included family and friends, of course. But he also added San Diego staples from the beach and weather to opening day at the Del Mar Races.
Continuing his Thanksgiving tradition, News 8's Larry Himmel shared a holiday poem and beautiful scenery around San Diego in 2012.
Happy Thanksgiving to all of you from all of us at News 8!
