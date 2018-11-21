Pomegranate Days at the Oasis Camel Dairy in the Ramona

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Nothing goes together like pomegranate and camels? That’s right! Camels LOVE pomegranates and you can spoil some special humped creatures this weekend in Ramona.
Oasis Camel Dairy is hosting their seventh annual Pomegranate Days this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. So after you’ve had your fill of pumpkin pie and football you can head out to give friendly camels a feast of their own.
The festivities also include circus acts under a big top, a “Wild West Turkey Stampede,” a mini sheep petting area and more.
Nancy and Gil Riegler of Oasis Camel Dairy visited Morning Extra to talk more about the event and to introduce News 8 viewers to a camel named Camelot.
Happy Hump Day! #humpDay ?? @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/fNUX1AUonQ— Jenny Milkowski (@jennymilk) November 21, 2018
Nothing goes together like pomegranate and camels? That’s right! Camels LOVE pomegranates and you can spoil some special humped creatures this weekend in Ramona.
Thanksgiving is a time for looking back and reflecting on what we are thankful for. Whether its friends and family, our health and well-being, or the San Diego surf and sun – there is so much for us to be grateful for. Thanksgiving is also a time for traditions – from turkey preparations to holiday poetry to Black Friday shopping – we found a cornucopia of great seasonal scenes in our News 8 archives.
Thanksgiving is a time for looking back and reflecting on what we are thankful for. Whether its friends and family, our health and well-being, or the San Diego surf and sun – there is so much for us to be grateful for. Thanksgiving is also a time for traditions – from turkey preparations to holiday poetry to Black Friday shopping – we found a cornucopia of great seasonal scenes in our News 8 archives.
Deputies will be on the lookout for impaired drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department warned Wednesday.
A 52-year-old professional photographer accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during a modeling session in Carlsbad is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at the courthouse in Vista.
Forty people, including 10 children, were displaced Wednesday and a sheriff's deputy suffered a minor burn injury when a two- alarm fire ripped through an apartment complex in Imperial Beach, authorities said.
The oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran has died, his loved ones confirmed Wednesday. Poway resident Ray Chavez died peacefully in his sleep overnight, according to his family.
A San Diego County woman has died due to flu complications, representing the county's second such death this season, officials announced.
Mama's Kitchen volunteers will distribute pies around San Diego County on Wednesday, part of the nonprofit's Thanksgiving Pie Bake Sale.
The weekend recall of nearly 100,000 pounds of ground beef possibly tainted with E. coli is the second large meat recall in as many months by JBS USA, a unit of the world's largest meat processor.