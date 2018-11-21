Pomegranate Days at the Oasis Camel Dairy in the Ramona

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Nothing goes together like pomegranate and camels? That’s right! Camels LOVE pomegranates and you can spoil some special humped creatures this weekend in Ramona.

Oasis Camel Dairy is hosting their seventh annual Pomegranate Days this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. So after you’ve had your fill of pumpkin pie and football you can head out to give friendly camels a feast of their own.

The festivities also include circus acts under a big top, a “Wild West Turkey Stampede,” a mini sheep petting area and more.

Nancy and Gil Riegler of Oasis Camel Dairy visited Morning Extra to talk more about the event and to introduce News 8 viewers to a camel named Camelot.