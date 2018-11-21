Ensenada: Model injured during Baja 1000 race

With longer security screening lines and crowded terminals expected at San Diego International Airport, experts recommend getting there at least two hours before your flight.
Model Magda Angel is in San Diego recovering after being seriously injured at the Baja 1000 monster truck show in Baja California.
A professional photographer accused of sexually assaulting four teenage girls during modeling sessions at a rented Carlsbad residence where he had set up a temporary studio pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 35 charges, including statutory rape, lewd act on a child and possession and production of child pornography.
Raymond Chavez, the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, according to his family. He was 106 years-old.
Nothing goes together like pomegranate and camels? That’s right! Camels LOVE pomegranates and you can spoil some special humped creatures this weekend in Ramona.
Thanksgiving is a time for looking back and reflecting on what we are thankful for. Whether its friends and family, our health and well-being, or the San Diego surf and sun – there is so much for us to be grateful for. Thanksgiving is also a time for traditions – from turkey preparations to holiday poetry to Black Friday shopping – we found a cornucopia of great seasonal scenes in our News 8 archives.
Deputies will be on the lookout for impaired drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department warned Wednesday.
Forty people, including 10 children, were displaced Wednesday and a sheriff's deputy suffered a minor burn injury when a two- alarm fire ripped through an apartment complex in Imperial Beach, authorities said.
A San Diego County woman has died due to flu complications, representing the county's second such death this season, officials announced.