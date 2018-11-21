Your Stories Investigation: Neighbors frustrated over burned-down house in Encinitas

On this Thanksgiving Eve before what could be your biggest meal of the year, we are laying eyes on San Diego's biggest pumpkin ever. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in El Cajon to meet “Big Bertha.”
Thanksgiving is a time for looking back and reflecting on what we are thankful for. Whether its friends and family, our health and well-being, or the San Diego surf and sun – there is so much for us to be grateful for. Thanksgiving is also a time for traditions – from turkey preparations to holiday poetry to Black Friday shopping – we found a cornucopia of great seasonal scenes in our News 8 archives.
Thanksgiving is a time for looking back and reflecting on what we are thankful for. Whether its friends and family, our health and well-being, or the San Diego surf and sun – there is so much for us to be grateful for. Thanksgiving is also a time for traditions – from turkey preparations to holiday poetry to Black Friday shopping – we found a cornucopia of great seasonal scenes in our News 8 archives.
Some people living in Encinitas say a million-dollar home has now turned into a neighborhood eyesore. That's because the home, which was once the center of an investigation into drug-related activities burned down three years ago. Now, neighbors want to know what will be done with the property.
Nothing goes together like pomegranate and camels? That’s right! Camels LOVE pomegranates and you can spoil some special humped creatures this weekend in Ramona.
News 8 is happy to share an update on a recent story that will make you smile. Last week we told you about the strong winds that blew away all the sand at the Cornerstone Therapeutic Riding Facility in Ramona.
For nearly 40 years a nonprofit organization in San Diego called TERI has been a champion for those with autism. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Oceanside where star power meets special needs.
During World War II over 400,000 service members were lost and, of those, 72,000 went unaccounted for or have never been identified.
Two whistleblowers say dangerous medical research was performed on veterans suffering from alcoholism and liver disease at the VA San Diego Healthcare System, which serves the nearly quarter-million veterans in San Diego and Imperial counties, and has one of the largest research programs in the national VA network.
Two whistleblowers say dangerous medical research was performed on veterans suffering from alcoholism and liver disease at the VA San Diego Healthcare System, which serves the nearly quarter-million veterans in San Diego and Imperial counties, and has one of the largest research programs in the national VA network.
The Centers for Disease Control issued a food safety alert on Tuesday warning consumers to avoid all romaine lettuce due to another multi-state E. coli outbreak.
If you’re an animal-lover yourself or you know someone who likes creatures of all shapes and sizes – a Zooprize Party may tickle your fancy.