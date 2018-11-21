Making a plan for Black Friday shopping in San Diego

A San Diego man is fighting to get his sick father in Mexico to the life-saving care he needs at the San Diego V.A. hospital.
Raymond Chavez, the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, according to his family. He was 106 years-old.
On this Thanksgiving Eve before what could be your biggest meal of the year, we are laying eyes on San Diego's biggest pumpkin ever. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in El Cajon to meet “Big Bertha.”
Thanksgiving is Thursday and along with the turkey and football there will be a lot of shopping. Black Friday sales are set to begin, but if you don't have a plan you might miss out. News 8's Shannon Handy shares her guide to successful Black Friday shopping.
Thanksgiving is a time for looking back and reflecting on what we are thankful for. Whether its friends and family, our health and well-being, or the San Diego surf and sun – there is so much for us to be grateful for. Thanksgiving is also a time for traditions – from turkey preparations to holiday poetry to Black Friday shopping – we found a cornucopia of great seasonal scenes in our News 8 archives.
Thanksgiving is a time for looking back and reflecting on what we are thankful for. Whether its friends and family, our health and well-being, or the San Diego surf and sun – there is so much for us to be grateful for. Thanksgiving is also a time for traditions – from turkey preparations to holiday poetry to Black Friday shopping – we found a cornucopia of great seasonal scenes in our News 8 archives.
Some people living in Encinitas say a million-dollar home has now turned into a neighborhood eyesore. That's because the home, which was once the center of an investigation into drug-related activities burned down three years ago. Now, neighbors want to know what will be done with the property.
Model Magda Angel is in San Diego recovering after being seriously injured at the Baja 1000 monster truck race in Ensenada, Baja California.
With longer security screening lines and crowded terminals expected at San Diego International Airport, experts recommend getting there at least two hours before your flight.
A professional photographer accused of sexually assaulting four teenage girls during modeling sessions at a rented Carlsbad residence where he had set up a temporary studio pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 35 charges, including statutory rape, lewd act on a child and possession and production of child pornography.
A professional photographer accused of sexually assaulting four teenage girls during modeling sessions at a rented Carlsbad residence where he had set up a temporary studio pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 35 charges, including statutory rape, lewd act on a child and possession and production of child pornography.
Nothing goes together like pomegranate and camels? That’s right! Camels LOVE pomegranates and you can spoil some special humped creatures this weekend in Ramona.