Making a plan for Black Friday shopping in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Thanksgiving is Thursday and along with the turkey and football there will be a lot of shopping.

Black Friday sales are set to begin, but if you don't have a plan you might miss out.

News 8's Shannon Handy shares her guide to successful Black Friday shopping.

While Christmas is still more than a month away, the biggest shopping day of the year is around the corner.

Black Friday promises the biggest and best deals for everyone on your holiday list; at the top of mine is my husband, Noah, and our 19-month-old daughter Siena.

But, like many people, my time is precious - and I don't want to be trampled; which is why I'm doing my homework ahead of time to be as efficient as possible.

The first thing I've done is write down the names of everyone I'm buying gifts for this year along with some ideas.

Next, I’m looking online to see who's offering the best deals.

BlackFriday.com is a good place to start. There, you'll be able to compare the same item at different retailers to find the lowest price.

Other handy tips I’ve found include:

Ordering online early if you can

Checking store hours

Making sure you budget, so you're not spending too much

I've done all that and now, I have a game plan.

I found a stuffed bear for my daughter for just $10; as for my husband - he'll probably see this - so his gift will remain a mystery.

