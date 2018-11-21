San Diego’s biggest pumpkin: 1,327 pounds

On this Thanksgiving Eve before what could be your biggest meal of the year, we are laying eyes on San Diego's biggest pumpkin ever. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in El Cajon to meet “Big Bertha.”
For nearly 40 years a nonprofit organization in San Diego called TERI has been a champion for those with autism. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Oceanside where star power meets special needs.
An Ocean Beach man who rode his bicycle across the country to raise money for Gold Star families - relatives of US military members who died in battle - has returned to San Diego.
It is never too late to set the record straight, and in Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Carslbad to meet 94-year-old Joan Anderson - the woman who discovered and named the modern day, hula hoop.
Most people are happy on a sunny day, so what if we told you technology from NASA could simulate that feeling while you sit at your desk?
Sometimes when people think their time left on Earth is short, they write a heartfelt letter. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Chula Vista at the Arc of San Diego to meet the “History Lady.”
Inside this Lemon Grove wood shop the staff is so busy, Candace Vanderhoff seemed surprised when she was asked about the queen bee herself.