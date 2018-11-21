San Diego’s biggest pumpkin: 1,327 pounds - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego’s biggest pumpkin: 1,327 pounds

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — On this Thanksgiving Eve before what could be your biggest meal of the year, we are laying eyes on San Diego's biggest pumpkin ever.

In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in El Cajon to meet “Big Bertha.”

Pumpkin John says the key to growing large pumpkins is the seeds that come from pollinating giant pumpkins with one another.

