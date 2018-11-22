Thousands expected for Father Joe's Villages Thanksgiving Day 5K

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Homeless services nonprofit Father Joe's Villages will host its 17th annual Thanksgiving Day 5K run and walk Thursday at Balboa Park.
Father Joe's expects more than 7,500 participants in this year's 5K, with proceeds directly benefitting the organization's meal program for homeless San Diego residents. Father Joe's expects to serve more than one million meals during 2019 with the funds raised by the 5K.
"By providing nourishing food to people experiencing homelessness, we empower them to focus on their future rather than just daily survival," says Father Joe's President and CEO Deacon Jim Vargas. "On Thanksgiving Day, families and friends can directly help people on this journey by joining us for a beautiful morning in Balboa Park."
The event features a timed and an untimed run through Balboa Park and Hillcrest. After the runs, participants can enjoy a beer garden, live music, a costume contest and an award ceremony for the fastest runners at the finish line in front of the Museum of Photographic Arts. Participants can also purchase pies made by members of the Father Joe's culinary program at the race- end festival.
Registration for the event begins at 6:30 a.m. with races beginning at 7:30 a.m. Residents can register for the run and festival at thanksgivingrun.org. Tickets run from $35 to $45 and feature discounts for children and military members.
