Thanksgiving leftovers with comedian Taylor Williamson

By Kate Jacks, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We're not talking about yesterday's turkey and mashed potatoes, we're talking about comedian Taylor Williamson! 

Taylor started performing stand-up comedy while he was a senior in high school in Del Mar.

Since then, he was the second place winner season 8 of 'America’s Got Talent' and now lives in Los Angeles when he isn't traveling around the world telling jokes.

You can see Taylor at the Comedy Store La Jolla all weekend long: 

  • Friday, November 23rd: 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 24th: 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 25th: 7:30 p.m. 

