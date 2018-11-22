Thanksgiving leftovers with comedian Taylor Williamson

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We're not talking about yesterday's turkey and mashed potatoes, we're talking about comedian Taylor Williamson!
Hi. I’m Taylor. I’m a just a boy from San Diego flying to Wisconsin who didn’t realize he should wait to put on his cold weather clothing after he landed who is now sweating on a hot af airplane. Happy Thanksgiving, Eve! (And Adam!) pic.twitter.com/cxlagtiEAg— Taylor Williamson (@TaylorComedy) November 22, 2018
Taylor started performing stand-up comedy while he was a senior in high school in Del Mar.
Since then, he was the second place winner season 8 of 'America’s Got Talent' and now lives in Los Angeles when he isn't traveling around the world telling jokes.
You can see Taylor at the Comedy Store La Jolla all weekend long:
Several restaurants around San Diego are putting a creative spin on how to make the most of your Thanksgiving leftovers!
The Black Friday frenzy is in overdrive Friday morning. It's the busiest shopping day of the year and shoppers can fill their bags at various stores around San Diego County until 10:00 p.m.
Retail expert Jennifer Adams joined us in studio with the latest on Black Friday, the best day to get the best prices, and this year's most anticipated items.
The Helen Woodward Animal Center will put a group of orphaned puppies who participated in the organization's Thanksgiving Day Puppy Run up for adoption Friday.
The blaze was 95 percent contained Thursday, two weeks after it began. Rain that fell Wednesday night and started again Thursday afternoon aided the firefight but complicated the search for human remains in the debris left by the blaze.
Don’t want to fight the crowds on Black Friday? Enjoy a park at your own pace. County Parks and Recreation has declared Friday, Nov. 23 “Green Friday” to prompt families and friends to spend more quality time together outside on the day after Thanksgiving.
Cool temperatures through Saturday, with a chance of light rain Saturday morning. Temperatures warm slightly Sunday into Monday under a Santa Ana event.
Black Friday officially kicks off the Holiday shopping season, and some folks could hardly contain their excitement for all the sales to come (and all those you can get right now).