Thanksgiving leftovers transformed

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Several restaurants around San Diego are putting their spin on how to make the most of your Thanksgiving leftovers.
Chef 'Q' Quinnton Austin, culinary director of Grind & Prosper Hospitality Group, shows us how table decor, meal prep, and plating all come together to create a single festive element, as well as how to utilize your leftovers to create a leftover turkey baguette.
With roots in Louisiana and experience cooking French, Caribbean and Italian cuisines, Chef Q, has global talent in the kitchen, and he's playing an integral role in the opening two new restaurants, WhipHand and Louisiana Purchase.
Corporate Chef Daniel England from OMG Hospitality Group shows us how to transform your basic leftovers into a turkey-tastic mac and cheese that's unlike any that you've had in the past.
Chef Daniel works with all restaurant chefs to develop menus and source ingredients, and OMG Hospitality Group is behind some of the best bars and restaurants in San Diego, including Waterbar, Backyard, PB AleHouse, Union Kitchen & Tap.
Be sure to check out special menus and events at OMG locations for upcoming Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays!
The Black Friday frenzy is in overdrive Friday morning. It's the busiest shopping day of the year and shoppers can fill their bags at various stores around San Diego County until 10:00 p.m.
Retail expert Jennifer Adams joined us in studio with the latest on Black Friday, the best day to get the best prices, and this year's most anticipated items.
The Helen Woodward Animal Center will put a group of orphaned puppies who participated in the organization's Thanksgiving Day Puppy Run up for adoption Friday.
The blaze was 95 percent contained Thursday, two weeks after it began. Rain that fell Wednesday night and started again Thursday afternoon aided the firefight but complicated the search for human remains in the debris left by the blaze.
Don’t want to fight the crowds on Black Friday? Enjoy a park at your own pace. County Parks and Recreation has declared Friday, Nov. 23 “Green Friday” to prompt families and friends to spend more quality time together outside on the day after Thanksgiving.
Cool temperatures through Saturday, with a chance of light rain Saturday morning. Temperatures warm slightly Sunday into Monday under a Santa Ana event.
Black Friday officially kicks off the Holiday shopping season, and some folks could hardly contain their excitement for all the sales to come (and all those you can get right now).