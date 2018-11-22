Thanksgiving leftovers transformed

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Several restaurants around San Diego are putting their spin on how to make the most of your Thanksgiving leftovers.

Chef 'Q' Quinnton Austin, culinary director of Grind & Prosper Hospitality Group, shows us how table decor, meal prep, and plating all come together to create a single festive element, as well as how to utilize your leftovers to create a leftover turkey baguette.

With roots in Louisiana and experience cooking French, Caribbean and Italian cuisines, Chef Q, has global talent in the kitchen, and he's playing an integral role in the opening two new restaurants, WhipHand and Louisiana Purchase.

Corporate Chef Daniel England from OMG Hospitality Group shows us how to transform your basic leftovers into a turkey-tastic mac and cheese that's unlike any that you've had in the past.

Chef Daniel works with all restaurant chefs to develop menus and source ingredients, and OMG Hospitality Group is behind some of the best bars and restaurants in San Diego, including Waterbar, Backyard, PB AleHouse, Union Kitchen & Tap.

Be sure to check out special menus and events at OMG locations for upcoming Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays!