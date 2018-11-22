Standing up with Jeremy Piven - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Standing up with Jeremy Piven

Posted: Updated:
By Kate Jacks, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You may recognize him as movie agent “Ari Gold” in the hit HBO series ENTOURAGE or from the dozens of other roles he's played, Jeremy Piven is focusing his energies on his stand up routine lately. 

“It’s not a version of myself - it is myself,” the actor says. “It is the great honor of my life...I can do all the interviews in the world, and try to get the word out about who I actually am. But here, people can come into an intimate setting and hang out, and I can let it all hang out with them, and be truthful.”

After decades of playing fictional characters in more than 70 movies and television shows, Jeremy is on the road inhabiting the role of someone you haven’t met before - himself.

Jeremy will hit the stage all weekend long at the American Comedy Club in the Gaslamp:

  • Friday, November 23rd: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 24th: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 25th: 7:30 p.m. 

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the American Comedy Club's website: americancomedyco.com.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Standing up with Jeremy Piven

    Standing up with Jeremy Piven

    Friday, November 23 2018 12:39 PM EST2018-11-23 17:39:17 GMT

    Laugh off those extra calories at the American Comedy Club with Jeremy Piven this weekend!

     

    Laugh off those extra calories at the American Comedy Club with Jeremy Piven this weekend!

     

  • Thanksgiving leftovers transformed

    Thanksgiving leftovers transformed

    Friday, November 23 2018 12:37 PM EST2018-11-23 17:37:09 GMT

    Several restaurants around San Diego are putting a creative spin on how to make the most of your Thanksgiving leftovers!

     

    Several restaurants around San Diego are putting a creative spin on how to make the most of your Thanksgiving leftovers!

     

  • Thanksgiving leftovers with comedian Taylor Williamson

    Thanksgiving leftovers with comedian Taylor Williamson

    Friday, November 23 2018 12:29 PM EST2018-11-23 17:29:35 GMT

    The comedian and San Diego local will be performing at the Comedy Store La Jolla all weekend long! 

     

    The comedian and San Diego local will be performing at the Comedy Store La Jolla all weekend long! 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.