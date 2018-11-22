Standing up with Jeremy Piven

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You may recognize him as movie agent “Ari Gold” in the hit HBO series ENTOURAGE or from the dozens of other roles he's played, Jeremy Piven is focusing his energies on his stand up routine lately.
“It’s not a version of myself - it is myself,” the actor says. “It is the great honor of my life...I can do all the interviews in the world, and try to get the word out about who I actually am. But here, people can come into an intimate setting and hang out, and I can let it all hang out with them, and be truthful.”
After decades of playing fictional characters in more than 70 movies and television shows, Jeremy is on the road inhabiting the role of someone you haven’t met before - himself.
American comedy club in San Diego this weekend ?! After fam time let’s laugh it off and vent u guys .. https://t.co/gVfH0RZaD9— Jeremy Piven (@jeremypiven) November 20, 2018
Jeremy will hit the stage all weekend long at the American Comedy Club in the Gaslamp:
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the American Comedy Club's website: americancomedyco.com.
