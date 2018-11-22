Customs and Border Protection exercise may cause delays at San Ysidro POE

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is advising travelers there could be processing delays at the San Ysidro port of entry Thursday.
The CBP reports that there is a large-scale operational readiness exercise scheduled at approximately 2:00 p.m. PST. The exercise is expected to last 10 minutes. During that time, the public is advised to be aware of high visibility operations.
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website:
CBP is continually assessing the capabilities of our facilities and have been making - and will continue to make - necessary preparations. These include participating in operational readiness exercises and the mobilization of resources as needed to ensure the facilitation of lawful trade and travel. CBP’s highest priority is the safety and security of the American people, the traveling public, CBP personnel and the communities in which we serve.
News 8 cameras caught this activity at the San Ysidro port of entry around 12:20 p.m. Thursday, November 22, 2018.
Traveling through the San Ysidro POE tomorrow? CBP will be conducting a large-scale operational readiness exercise at the port on Thanksgiving Day at around 2 PM. The exercise should last for around 10 minutes and could cause minimal processing delays. https://t.co/vxe2itRwng pic.twitter.com/0szn90f9Wm— CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 22, 2018
