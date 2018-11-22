San Diego County gas prices keep dropping

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thanksgiving Day for the 17th consecutive day and 29th time in 30 days, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.623.

The average price has dropped 21.5 cents over the past 30 days, including four-tenths of a cent on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 4.4 cents less than one week ago and 21.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 40.7 cents more than one year ago. It has risen 50.1 cents since the start of the year.