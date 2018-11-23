Shoppers wait in long lines for Black Friday deals
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Black Friday officially kicks off the Holiday shopping season, and some folks could hardly contain their excitement for all the sales to come (and all those you can get right now).
Some even skipped Thanksgiving dinner just to get their hands on a hot deal!
Whether you're working through your holiday shopping list or taking advantage of all the holiday sales to stock up on the things you need or just love to window shop all the deals and discounts retailers offer throughout the holiday season, we want to help.
News 8's Heather Hope reports from the Best Buy in Mission Valley with a look at some of the items shoppers were after.
Here are some Black Friday deals you won't want to miss:
The blaze was 95 percent contained Thursday, two weeks after it began. Rain that fell Wednesday night and started against Thursday afternoon aided the firefight but complicated the search for human remains in the debris left by the blaze.
Customs and Border Protection officials said operations at the San Ysidro Port of Entry were "steady" after Thursday's readiness drill, and announced that rumors that had been circulating about an extended border crossing closure were false.
Another Pacific storm system is headed for Lake Tahoe where nearly a foot (30 centimeters) of snow already has fallen and at least one big ski resort was forced to close on Thursday because of inclement weather.
Rain fell across Southern California on Thanksgiving morning, but by Thursday afternoon the moisture had passed, and despite fears of mudslides or rockslides in the recent Woolsey Fire burn area, no significant problems were reported.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thanksgiving Day for the 17th consecutive day and 29th time in 30 days, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.623.
Philocles Julda, 44, poses for a photo in front of a Haitian barbershop in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
A few blocks from a shelter housing members of a Central American migrant caravan sits the first Haitian restaurant to open in Tijuana, a bustling eatery that has come to symbolize an immigrant success story in this Mexican border city where Haitians are now a part of the fabric, landing jobs, studying and marrying locals.
Rain fell on parts of San Diego County Thanksgiving Thursday. Temperatures are cool through Friday and onshore flow continues to strengthen. A second and smaller chance of rain Saturday. Slightly warmer and drier early next week.
