Black Friday shopping around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Black Friday frenzy is in overdrive Friday morning. It's the busiest shopping day of the year and shoppers can fill their bags at various stores around San Diego County until 10:00 p.m.
The National Retail Federation anticipates each shopper will spend an average of $1,007 this holiday season with $638 being spent on gifts for others.
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reported from the Carlsbad Premium Outlets Friday morning and talks about the deals you can find there until 10:00 p.m..
Here are additional hours of shopping around San Diego County:
