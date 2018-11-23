Orphaned puppies at Helen Woodward ready for news homes

RANCHO SANTA FE (CNS) - The Helen Woodward Animal Center will put a group of orphaned puppies who participated in the organization's Thanksgiving Day Puppy Run up for adoption Friday.
The shelter took the Shar-Pei-shepard blend puppies in from a partnered organization in Palm Springs in October. The mother of the then-newborn puppies had been hit by a car and killed, and the group needed round- the-clock care to survive without their mother. The Helen Woodward Animal Center subsequently secured foster homes for the puppies and began highlighting them on the shelter's Instagram page.
The litter, now known as the "W Puppies" because their names all start with W, became some of the most popular animals on the shelter's social media network in the six weeks since the shelter took them in.
"We are getting an incredible number of calls for these puppies," said Dora Dahlke, the shelter's assistant manager for customer service. "We haven't seen an excitement like this in a long time. I think that our followers have been watching them grow up and have been rooting them on since things looked really dire. It's definitely a celebration for us all."
The shelter will officially put the puppies up for adoption at 11 a.m. today. All nine puppies in the litter have received regular check-ups and been spayed and neutered. Residents interested in members of the litter can download an adoption application at animalcenter.org and visit the puppies at the shelter at 6461 El Apajo in Rancho Santa Fe until 5:15 p.m.
The Black Friday frenzy is in overdrive Friday morning. It's the busiest shopping day of the year and shoppers can fill their bags at various stores around San Diego County until 10:00 p.m.
Retail expert Jennifer Adams joined us in studio with the latest on Black Friday, the best day to get the best prices, and this year's most anticipated items.
The blaze was 95 percent contained Thursday, two weeks after it began. Rain that fell Wednesday night and started again Thursday afternoon aided the firefight but complicated the search for human remains in the debris left by the blaze.
Don’t want to fight the crowds on Black Friday? Enjoy a park at your own pace. County Parks and Recreation has declared Friday, Nov. 23 “Green Friday” to prompt families and friends to spend more quality time together outside on the day after Thanksgiving.
Cool temperatures through Saturday, with a chance of light rain Saturday morning. Temperatures warm slightly Sunday into Monday under a Santa Ana event.
Black Friday officially kicks off the Holiday shopping season, and some folks could hardly contain their excitement for all the sales to come (and all those you can get right now).
Homeless services nonprofit Father Joe's Villages hosted its 17th annual Thanksgiving Day 5K run and walk Thursday at Balboa Park.
Customs and Border Protection officials said operations at the San Ysidro Port of Entry were "steady" after Thursday's readiness drill, and announced that rumors that had been circulating about an extended border crossing closure were false.
Another Pacific storm system is headed for Lake Tahoe where nearly a foot (30 centimeters) of snow already has fallen and at least one big ski resort was forced to close on Thursday because of inclement weather.