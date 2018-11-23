Holiday shopping tips from a retail expert - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Holiday shopping tips from a retail expert

Posted: Updated:
By Kate Jacks, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Holiday shopping season is officially upon us! 

Did you know that more than 164 million people will be shopping in the 5-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, spending approx $23 billion? 

Author, entrepreneur, and retail expert Jennifer Adams joined us in studio with the latest on Black Friday, the best day to get the best prices, and this year's most anticipated items. 

While luxury items had the highest volume of discounts, the retailer with the biggest discounts was Walmart.

Walmart had 197,000 products reduced by more than 60% last year, followed closely were Kohl’s and Macy’s.

Some folks have been camped out to score Black Friday deals well before Friday. The hot ticket items for this year include 4K televisions, retro video games and consoles, and Hatchimals. 

If camping out in front your computer is more your style, then you have a greater chance at scoring the best deal online because most e-retailers release “pre-sales” or information through emails about what sales will be happening.

Sales online are also not just limited to Cyber Monday, most online discounts run the whole week of Black Friday up until Cyber Monday.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Black Friday shopping around San Diego County

    Black Friday shopping around San Diego County

    Friday, November 23 2018 11:13 AM EST2018-11-23 16:13:15 GMT

    The Black Friday frenzy is in overdrive Friday morning. It's the busiest shopping day of the year and shoppers can fill their bags at various stores around San Diego County until 10:00 p.m.

     

    The Black Friday frenzy is in overdrive Friday morning. It's the busiest shopping day of the year and shoppers can fill their bags at various stores around San Diego County until 10:00 p.m.

     

  • Holiday shopping tips from a retail expert

    Holiday shopping tips from a retail expert

    Friday, November 23 2018 10:58 AM EST2018-11-23 15:58:29 GMT

    Retail expert Jennifer Adams joined us in studio with the latest on Black Friday, the best day to get the best prices, and this year's most anticipated items. 

     

    Retail expert Jennifer Adams joined us in studio with the latest on Black Friday, the best day to get the best prices, and this year's most anticipated items. 

     

  • Orphaned puppies at Helen Woodward ready for news homes

    Orphaned puppies at Helen Woodward ready for news homes

    Friday, November 23 2018 10:48 AM EST2018-11-23 15:48:47 GMT

    The Helen Woodward Animal Center will put a group of orphaned puppies who participated in the organization's Thanksgiving Day Puppy Run up for adoption Friday.

     

    The Helen Woodward Animal Center will put a group of orphaned puppies who participated in the organization's Thanksgiving Day Puppy Run up for adoption Friday.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.