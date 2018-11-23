Holiday shopping tips from a retail expert

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Holiday shopping season is officially upon us!
Did you know that more than 164 million people will be shopping in the 5-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, spending approx $23 billion?
Author, entrepreneur, and retail expert Jennifer Adams joined us in studio with the latest on Black Friday, the best day to get the best prices, and this year's most anticipated items.
While luxury items had the highest volume of discounts, the retailer with the biggest discounts was Walmart.
Walmart had 197,000 products reduced by more than 60% last year, followed closely were Kohl’s and Macy’s.
Some folks have been camped out to score Black Friday deals well before Friday. The hot ticket items for this year include 4K televisions, retro video games and consoles, and Hatchimals.
If camping out in front your computer is more your style, then you have a greater chance at scoring the best deal online because most e-retailers release “pre-sales” or information through emails about what sales will be happening.
Sales online are also not just limited to Cyber Monday, most online discounts run the whole week of Black Friday up until Cyber Monday.
The Black Friday frenzy is in overdrive Friday morning. It's the busiest shopping day of the year and shoppers can fill their bags at various stores around San Diego County until 10:00 p.m.
Retail expert Jennifer Adams joined us in studio with the latest on Black Friday, the best day to get the best prices, and this year's most anticipated items.
The Helen Woodward Animal Center will put a group of orphaned puppies who participated in the organization's Thanksgiving Day Puppy Run up for adoption Friday.
The blaze was 95 percent contained Thursday, two weeks after it began. Rain that fell Wednesday night and started again Thursday afternoon aided the firefight but complicated the search for human remains in the debris left by the blaze.
Don’t want to fight the crowds on Black Friday? Enjoy a park at your own pace. County Parks and Recreation has declared Friday, Nov. 23 “Green Friday” to prompt families and friends to spend more quality time together outside on the day after Thanksgiving.
Cool temperatures through Saturday, with a chance of light rain Saturday morning. Temperatures warm slightly Sunday into Monday under a Santa Ana event.
Black Friday officially kicks off the Holiday shopping season, and some folks could hardly contain their excitement for all the sales to come (and all those you can get right now).
Homeless services nonprofit Father Joe's Villages hosted its 17th annual Thanksgiving Day 5K run and walk Thursday at Balboa Park.
Customs and Border Protection officials said operations at the San Ysidro Port of Entry were "steady" after Thursday's readiness drill, and announced that rumors that had been circulating about an extended border crossing closure were false.
Another Pacific storm system is headed for Lake Tahoe where nearly a foot (30 centimeters) of snow already has fallen and at least one big ski resort was forced to close on Thursday because of inclement weather.