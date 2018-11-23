Holiday shopping tips from a retail expert

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Holiday shopping season is officially upon us!

Did you know that more than 164 million people will be shopping in the 5-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, spending approx $23 billion?

Author, entrepreneur, and retail expert Jennifer Adams joined us in studio with the latest on Black Friday, the best day to get the best prices, and this year's most anticipated items.

While luxury items had the highest volume of discounts, the retailer with the biggest discounts was Walmart.

Walmart had 197,000 products reduced by more than 60% last year, followed closely were Kohl’s and Macy’s.

Some folks have been camped out to score Black Friday deals well before Friday. The hot ticket items for this year include 4K televisions, retro video games and consoles, and Hatchimals.

If camping out in front your computer is more your style, then you have a greater chance at scoring the best deal online because most e-retailers release “pre-sales” or information through emails about what sales will be happening.

Sales online are also not just limited to Cyber Monday, most online discounts run the whole week of Black Friday up until Cyber Monday.