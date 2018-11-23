Hillcrest residents left without water service after water-main break

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Dozens of Hillcrest residents were left without water service Friday after an eight-inch water main break at the intersection of Robinson and Third Avenues.

“I was just going to the baker to get a loaf of bread. Then, all of a sudden the street was flowing like a river,” said Terry Nedellec.

The water main break sent endless water flowing down the neighborhood around 8 a.m. – forcing the City of San Diego to shutdown water service to about 50 customers.

Terry said he managed to take a shower and have his coffee before the water was shut-off. “I am okay,” he said.

Other Hillcrest residents, however, had fill up on water bottles at convenience stores and use public restrooms. “It’s fine. We are going to use the bathroom at Starbucks. They are so generous. We don’t have any water so we are just going to the local Walgreens to fill up. Got to roll with the punches,” said Jess Pickering.

Some area workers, like Amanda Alls, were forced to leave work early. She works at the Supported Living Services for Adults with Disabilities. “We will leave at 5 p.m. I mean, the cooking and bathroom facilities are an issue in the workplace – especially the day after Thanksgiving.”

Looking at the Brightside of things, Amanda said it “does put things in perspective. Some people don’t have water or pluming. One day without it is not that big of a deal.”

Crews have been working on repairs all day Friday and expect to have water service restored to affected residents by 6 p.m.