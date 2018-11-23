News 8's Shannon Handy puts her Black Friday shopping plan to the test

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - While Christmas is more than a month away, one of the biggest shopping days of the year was today, Black Friday.

On Wednesday, News 8's Shannon Handy shared with viewers her plan to get all the hot deals and on Black Friday, she had the very tough assignment of putting her Black Friday shopping plan to the test.

Remember, Shannon was looking for the biggest and best deals for her my husband, Noah, and their 19-month-old daughter Siena.

Shannon did get a late start on shopping on Friday, and so she encountered a parking nightmare at Fashion Valley (but really, who hasn't?). After circling for what seemed like forever, she decided to give up and finish the rest of her shopping online.

In the video report above, Shannon is glad to report she grabbed everything she needed plus a few other things along the way.

While everyone is excited about Black Friday tv deals....I’m over here pumped cuz I snagged this $10 bear for my daughter. It even made my story at 5 ?? @CBS8 @News8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/Ch2NFWMXdG — Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) November 23, 2018

RELATED COVERAGE