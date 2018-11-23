Black Friday uneventful in San Diego, many wait for Cyber Monday

A man was hospitalized Friday after the antique car he was riding in crashed in Clairemont Mesa, police said.
Exotic Animals at the Lions, Tigers and Bears Sanctuary in Alpine had a ball Friday. Handlers fed them 20-pound turkeys in front of an awe-struck crowd of visitors. News 8's photojournalist Vello Vannak was there for the Thanksgiving extravaganza.
The Helen Woodward Animal Center will put a group of orphaned puppies who participated in the organization's Thanksgiving Day Puppy Run up for adoption Friday.
Customers flocked to San Diego County stores for Black Friday, but the shopping holiday went off fairly uneventfully, with law enforcement across the region confirming there were no reports of disputes of brawls over discounted items Friday.
On Wednesday, News 8's Shannon Handy shared with viewers her plan to get all the hot deals and on Black Friday, she had the very tough assignment of putting her Black Friday shopping plan to the test.
The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and said Friday he was asking the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants, most of whom were camped out inside a sports complex.
Dozens of Hillcrest residents were left without water service Friday after an eight-inch water main break at the intersection of Robinson and Third Avenues.
Several restaurants around San Diego are putting a creative spin on how to make the most of your Thanksgiving leftovers!