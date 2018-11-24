Migrant woman hurt after being impaled while trying to climb over border

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A 26-year-old undocumented Guatemalan woman was impaled early Saturday morning after being impaled by rebar and concertina wire while attempting to illegally enter the United States east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries to her buttocks and hip area. She was transferred to a local hospital to treat her injuries.

She was traveling with two children who were taken to a different hospital for possible trauma after a fall. The children were released later Saturday morning after it was determined they were uninjured.

The children are now in the custody of the United States Border Patrol and are being processed. They will eventually be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. After the woman recovers from her injuries, she will also be turned over to ICE.

When authorities talked to the woman she told them she is not a member of the migrant caravan. Authorities are investigating her claim and they are also trying to determine whether she is the mother of the children she crossed with.

