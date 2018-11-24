Driver leads Chula Vista Police on brief chase

A driver in a stolen car led officers on a pursuit through Chula Vista on Saturday before officers were able to apprehend him in a tunnel, an officer said.
Cool temperatures through Saturday, with a chance of light rain Saturday morning. Temperatures warm slightly Sunday into Monday under a Santa Ana event.
A 26-year-old undocumented Guatemalan woman was impaled early Saturday morning after being impaled by rebar and concertina wire while attempting to illegally enter the United States east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.
A deadly wildfire is nearly contained thanks to several days of rain in Northern California. But search crews are still completing the meticulous task of combing through ash and debris that are now damp and muddy.
The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and said Friday he was asking the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants, most of whom were camped out inside a sports complex.
Customers flocked to San Diego County stores for Black Friday, but the shopping holiday went off fairly uneventfully, with law enforcement across the region confirming there were no reports of disputes of brawls over discounted items Friday.
Black Friday is over, but shoppers can still find deals this weekend during Small Business Saturday.
A man was hospitalized Friday after the antique car he was riding in crashed in Clairemont Mesa, police said.
Exotic Animals at the Lions, Tigers and Bears Sanctuary in Alpine had a ball Friday. Handlers fed them 20-pound turkeys in front of an awe-struck crowd of visitors. News 8's photojournalist Vello Vannak was there for the Thanksgiving extravaganza.