Man robs Carmel Valley restaurant at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man robbed a Carmel Valley restaurant at gunpoint Saturday evening and escaped before police could arrive.



A clerk was in the back of the Everbowl on Carmel Country Road near Del Mar Heights Road just before 6 p.m. Saturday when a man called out to him from the front of the restaurant, according to San Diego Police Sgt. Michael Tansey. The clerk came out to find the man had a gun and a bag on the counter.



The suspect demanded money from the cash register and threatened to shoot the clerk, who put an undetermined amount of cash into the bag, according to Tansey.



By the time officers got to the restaurant, the suspect had already left. He was last seen fleeing through the parking lot, Tansey said.



The man was described as about 30-40 years old, 5-feet-11 inches tall with a medium build, unshaven and wearing a zip-up hoodie with a dark beanie and jeans.