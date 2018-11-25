1 person injured in rollover crash near Mira Mesa Boulevard

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - At least one person was injured in a multi-car crash on Interstate 15 near Mira Mesa on Sunday.



California Highway Patrol dispatchers were notified of a collision on northbound I-15 between Mira Mesa Boulevard and Mercy Road around 11:10 a.m. Sunday.



Three vehicles were reportedly involved, including an SUV that overturned and two that ended up on opposite sides of the freeway.



One person was taken to a hospital, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.



The three right lanes of the northbound side of I-15 were blocked while the crash scene was being cleaned up, according to a CHP incident log.