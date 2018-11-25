Biker suffers life-threatening injuries in Bay Ho crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Biker suffers life-threatening injuries in Bay Ho crash

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he was struck in a Bay Ho intersection late Saturday, an officer said.

It happened at 7:18 p.m., where Clairemont Mesa Boulevard becomes Regents Road at Luna Avenue, according to San Diego Police Officer John Buttle.

The 66-year-old biker was stopped on Luna Avenue facing west with a red light, while a 25-year-old man in a Ford Mustang was on the opposite side of the intersection waiting to turn left, Buttle said.

When the light turned green, the biker continued straight through the intersection, and the Mustang driver made an unprotected left turn at the same time and crashed into the motorcycle, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Buttle said. It's not believed the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

