CHP makes 58 DUI arrests in San Diego County during Thanksgiving holiday

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The California Highway Patrol arrested 58 people for alleged intoxicated driving in San Diego County during its annual Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period this year.

CHP officers made the arrests between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Sunday in the agency's jurisdiction in the county, which includes all freeways, as well as roads in unincorporated areas.

All available officers were to be deployed to catch drunk or drug- impaired drivers, speeders and other traffic violators during the enforcement period.

Last year, 66 people were arrested for impaired driving in San Diego County over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Statewide, the agency made 855 arrests for impaired driving during the enforcement period, down from 965 last year. And 44 traffic fatalities were reported across all California jurisdictions -- two of which were in San Diego County. Last year, California saw the exact same number of traffic deaths during Thanksgiving enforcement.

