Shop local and find unique gifts

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Small Business Saturday may have come and gone, but it's never too late to continue supporting local makers throughout the holiday season.
At SoCal Made, you can find nearly 100 local vendors under one roof. The store is located at Westfield Mission Valley and has a variety of items crafted locally.
From baby clothes to lamps made from antique cameras, News 8's Ashley Jacobs explores the all the unique items you can find.
