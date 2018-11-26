Local groups make legal outcry over treatment of LGBTQ+ migrants

Mexico looked set to shore up security near its border with the United States on Monday, as police lined up outside a shelter in the city of Tijuana and told Central American migrants they couldn't walk toward the border area.
As migrants continue to arrive in Tijuana, Mexico, a small group of them are say they are being persecuted because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. While they hope the United States will accept them, the truth is LGBTQ+ migrants find themselves facing obstacles here in the states as well.
Small Business Saturday may have come and gone, but it's never too late to continue supporting local makers throughout the holiday season.
Mild temperatures Monday as a weak Santa Ana elevates fire risk. Chance of rain on Thursday, amounts up to 1.5" possible in the inland and mountain locations.
The California Highway Patrol arrested 58 people for alleged intoxicated driving in San Diego County during its annual Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period this year.
A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he was struck in a Bay Ho intersection late Saturday, an officer said.
A massive wildfire that killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes in Northern California is finally contained
A man robbed a Carmel Valley restaurant at gunpoint Saturday evening and escaped before police could arrive.
A 26-year-old undocumented Guatemalan woman was injured early Saturday morning after being impaled by rebar and concertina wire while attempting to illegally enter the United States east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.