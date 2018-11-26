Tips and tricks to stay safe on Cyber Monday

SAN DIEGO (News 8) - Cyber Monday and online holiday shopping is upon us and cyber security expert, Will Nobles, give us tips on how to stay safe online.

Nobles is a cyber security expert that has been working in the technology field for 20 years. On Monday he stopped by the News 8 studio to share the easiest mistakes online shoppers make, how to keep information private and stay safe while looking for deals online.

The first tip was to stay away from public WiFi, especially when shopping. In places such as Starbucks and Target, hackers can mimic the public WiFi and then capture personal information inputted into a computer. To combat this, either use a personal HotSpot or a mobile device that is not connected to any WiFi.

It may seem like an easier route to create one password for all of your online accounts but Nobles warns users to have a unique password for every account. Using a password generator can assist in making passwords unique and avoiding using old names or usernames. Rather than trying to remember every password, create an account with a service like LastPass. The password management service keeps everything private and your passwords saved in one place.

Use the private window browser every time you make an online purchase or are accessing a personal account. This can simply be done by clicking on the settings button in the upper right corner of your browser and selecting "incognito" or "private window" mode. After a browsing session is done and the browser window closed, website information is not stored in the browser's cache or history.

Although it can be difficult to decipher between a Cyber Monday deal and a phishing website, looking at the web link and going directly to the website rather than clicking on a hyperlink in an email can help to avoid a scam and hackers. These phishing sites can look a lot like the popular sites that are visited for online shopping, but the web address will have a minuscule change such as an extra letter. Clicking on the link can lead to a virus on your computer and possibly a hacker having access to your personal information.

Lastly, Nobles urges online shoppers to use a credit card whenever possible. This is not a tip that applies just to Cyber Monday but can protect shoppers year round. It is easier to steal from a debit card rather than a credit card. Using a debit card as a credit card when possible is also helpful.

The holidays are upon us, and Cyber Monday means everybody is online and looking for great deals but remember a good rule of thumb is - if it's too good to be true, it probably is. For more information and tricks to staying safe online visit Will Nobles' website.