San Diego Ramen Festival features a variety of dishes and activities

SAN DIEGO (News 8) - The third annual San Diego Ramen Festival is happening Thursday, November 29th in Downtown at the Port Pavilion.

The San Diego Ramen Fest will be taking place from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Ramen vendors will be there to let guests try a variety of ramen dishes. For general admission tickets, the first two ramen dishes are free and after that they are $5 each. Although all general admission tickets are sold out, VIP tickets are still available for sale.

The festival will feature ramen dishes from restaurants all over San Diego, ramen inspired art, a ramen eating contest, and various entertainment throughout the night. There is also a "Meditation Garden" (aka beer garden) for those ages 21 and older that includes beer and sake.

This festival started out as a ramen eating contest at the Asian Cultural Festival of San Diego and quickly grew to a festival of its own. With a goal to promote and preserve the Japanese and Japanese-American culture, the Azuna-Kai (San Diego Japanese Community Center) became a co-founder for this event.

For more information on the festival and to buy VIP tickets visit the Ramen Festival website.